Climax Springs shuts down Humansville

Climax Springs visited Humansville Friday night and the Cougars had no trouble getting by the Tigers with a 69-5 win.

Climax Springs started the game with a 29-0 lead after the first quarter and were led by Jayden Buterfield who finished the nigt with 19 points overall. Autumn Wallace turned in 18 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, Maranda Burke dropped in 10 points, Abi Wolfe finished with eight and C.J. Dake added seven points to go with eight assists and six steals.

“Played with a lot of energy and leadership,” Climax Springs coach Ron Rhoades said of Dake. “Great game.”

Climax Springs (7-3) is the sixth seed among eight teams in the Skyline Tournament and the Cougars were scheduled to open up with No. 3 Wheatland on Monday with the next round coming Wednesday night.

Macks Creek drops game to Walnut Grove

Macks Creek met Walnut Grove Friday night and a slow start hurt the Pirates in a 62-31 loss.

Macks Creek trailed 33-10 at halftime and had a steep hill to climb. The Pirates were led by Jesse Willis who scored 14 points while Alyssa Seaholm added seven and Caytlin Eidson finished with six points and 10 rebounds.

Macks Creek (4-6) will visit Calvary Lutheran Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Osage picks up tough win at Buffalo

Osage visited Buffalo Friday night and came home with a 62-59 win.

Osage (6-5) was scheduled to play its conference opener against Hallsville Monday night and will host the Osage Tournament next week.