Macks Creek topples Walnut Grove and Camdenton drops conference opener to Glendale

Macks Creek topples Walnut Grove

Macks Creek’s Hunter Lane had a night to remember.

The Pirates hosted Walnut Grove Friday night and the senior put on an offensive clinic as he scored a career high 43 points and collected 16 rebounds, six steals and four assists for a double-double in a 77-51 win.

Cole Register finished the night with 14 points and five assists, Colton Walter turned in six points and rebounds to go with five steals and Tanner Smith knocked down six points of his own.

“We established a game plan of pounding the ball inside to Hunter and Colton and I thought we did a really good job of establishing that inside game,” Macks Creek coach Ron Duggan said. “Our guards did a good job of getting the ball inside.”

Macks Creek (8-5) will tip off in its second tournament of the season at Skyline Tuesday night. The Pirates are the fourth seed among eight teams and will be taking on their neighbors in fifth-seeded Climax Springs at 6 p.m.

Camdenton drops conference opener to Glendale

Camdenton could not find a way to complete a comeback Friday night in its Ozark Conference opener with Glendale as the Lakers fell 70-52 to the Falcons.

Paxton DeLaurent led Camdenton with 14 points, Brandon Pasley turned in 10, Drake Miller finished with nine, Tonly Glynn chipped in eight, Joel Mason had seven and Treyvor Watson rounded out the scoring with four points.

“Was not our best performance, but we played with them for three quarters,” Camdenton coach Craig Campbell remarked. “Was not able to close out the game being outscored 39-25 in the second half.”

Camdenton (3-6, 0-1 Ozark Conference) will visit rival Lebanon on Tuesday with the freshmen tipping off at 4:30 p.m.