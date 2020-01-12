Top harvest counties were Callaway with 315 deer harvested, Franklin with 297, and Pike with 261.

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 12,002 deer during the alternative-methods portion of the fall firearms deer season, Dec. 28 - Jan. 7.

Top harvest counties were Callaway with 315 deer harvested, Franklin with 297, and Pike with 261.

The harvest total for last season’s alternative-methods portion was 12,109.

For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/

For harvest summaries from past years, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-harvest-reports/deer-harvest-summaries

Archery deer hunting continues statewide through Jan. 15.

For more information on deer hunting in Missouri, see MDC’s 2019 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where permits are sold and online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/downloads/2019FDT.pdf