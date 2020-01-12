Women will learn handgun parts and operation, ammunition, handgun safety, and shooting fundamentals. Participants will receive classroom training and one-on-one shooting instruction in a climate-controlled indoor shooting range.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites women to attend a free workshop Jan. 28 near Hartsburg on the basics of handguns and shooting.

The class will take place 6–8:30 p.m. at Ammo Alley, LLC, 11562 Callaway County Road 395, south and east of the Highway 63 bridge over Cedar Creek.

MDC offers this workshop and classroom instruction free of charge. However, Ammo Alley requires a $10 range fee from each participant to be paid directly to Ammo Alley.

MDC will provide handguns and ammunition. Participants are welcome to bring their own, unloaded, cased handguns to the class, but will be required to provide their own new, factory ammunition (no reloads).

Women ages 14 years and older are invited to register for this workshop; however, participants younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, who also must register for the workshop.

“This workshop will help women learn and become more comfortable with all different types of handguns,” said MDC Conservation Educator Rhys McCracken. “Winter is a great time of year to practice and improve your marksmanship at an indoor facility like the one we’ll be using.”

Space is limited to the first 16 registrants. Register for this workshop by visiting mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/171170.

For more information, contact McCracken at 573-815-7901, ext. 2866, or Rhys.McCracken@mdc.mo.gov