The lake level was 659.0; generation of 25,000 CFS at the beginning of the week down to 15,000 CFS by the end of the week for a level of 658.3 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 49 degrees. Truman Lake was at 707.5 level.

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Cliff Wolfe and Steve Varner won the Osage Beach Bait and Tackle tournament last Sunday with five bass weighing 14.53 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair for small fish on shaky head worms, finesse jigs and jerkbaits along chunk rock banks. Crappie: Slow on minnows and jigs.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on suspending stickbaits along steeper banks in coves and main lake points. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks 10 to 15 feet deep or vertical jigging brush 15 to 25 feet deep.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on suspending stickbaits, RkCrawler crankbaits, jigs and Alabama rigs along steep rocky banks. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks 6 to 12 feet deep.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on suspending stickbaits, RkCrawler crankbaits, finesse jigs and Swamp Bugs along steep rock banks in coves and main lake bluffs. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks for fish suspended 6 to 12 feet deep over depths of 25 to 50 feet.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Slow on jigs and minnows. White bass: Fair on jigs. Walleye: Fair on jigs.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Slow on finesse jigs along channel swing banks. Crappie: Fair on jigs in brush 15 feet deep along docks.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on suspending stickbaits, crankbaits and jigs along channel banks. Crappie: Good on jigs in brush piles 6 to 12 feet deep. White bass: Fair on jigs around schools of shad.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Slow on crankbaits and shaky head worms on rock banks in coves. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under docks about 8 to 10 feet deep. White bass and hybrids: Fair trolling crankbaits in the HaHa Tonka spring cove.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.