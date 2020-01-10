Versailles boys and Eldon girls earn sweep in triangular with Boonville and Osage splits with Fulton

Eldon and Versailles met in a Tri-County Conference triangular at Boonville Thursday night and it was a good night for the Versailles boys and Eldon girls.

The Versailles boys toppled Boonville 45-36 and Eldon 54-21 while the Eldon girls beat both Boonville and Versailles by an 18-12 margin. The Versailles girls won a 12-12 tiebreaker over Boonville by virtue of most pins and the Eldon boys came up just a few points shy in a 39-35 loss to Boonville.

The Versailles boys began the night with Eldon and Kannen Wilson put the Tigers on the board with a pin fall victory in the 113-pound class over Eldon's Maddox Berlener. Tres Powers (126) pinned Evan Birdno, Brycen Reynolds (132) did the same against Collin Waters, Payton LaFoy (138) also won by pin fall against Tanner Pappas and Dylan Davis (285) got a pin fall victory over Jasper Degraffenreid. Kyle Flieger (145), Zachary Radefeld (152), Connor Lehman (170) and Gage Tessier (182) all went uncontested.

Eldon found success with Aidan Gerber who pinned Robert Silvey at 120 while Ian Birdno did the same at 160 against Houston Fahrenbbocker. Kaden Dillon (195) won a 7-2 decision against Riley Rademann in a battle of returning state medalists and Jonathon Schoenfeld (220) pinned Mason Hibdon.

Powers went uncontested at 126 to put Versailles on the scoreboard against Boonville along with Reynolds (132), Radefeld (152), Fahrenbocker (160) and Wilson (113). LaFoy managed to win by pin fall at 138, Tessier won a 6-2 decision and Rademann won by pin fall. Silvey (120) lost his match by pin fall, Flieger did the same at 145 and Lehman (170), Hibdon (220) and Davis (285) also lost by pin fall.

Eldon got off to a solid start against Boonville as Berlener (113) went uncontested along with Birdno (126) and Waters (132) while Gerber (120) won by pin fall. Birdno (160) also went uncontested and Dillon (195) won a 15-0 technical fall, but Boonville picked up just enough wins. Pappas (138) lost by pin fall while Schoenfeld (285) lost a 5-0 decision and the Mustangs had five open weight classes.

The Eldon girls took care of business, though.

Olivia Chapman won by pin fall against Boonville at 135 while Anmarie Dillon (125) went uncontested along with Mackenzie Blankenship (166). Abby Bashore (187) lost her match by pin fall and Boonville managed to pick up an open win at 130. In the showdown with Versailles, Chapman (135) went uncontested along with Blankenship (166) and Bashore (187) while Dillon (125) lost her match by pin fall.

Versailles was able to secure wins in the matchup with Eldon from Bethany Howard at 125 and Alana May at 235 who went uncontested. Howard also earned a pin against Boonville at 130 while Ellie Dunnaway went uncontested at 235 and the Pirates picked up two open weight class wins.

Eldon was scheduled to wrestle in the Monett Tournament on Saturday and Versailles will return to the mats on Thursday against Osage and Southern Boone.

Osage splits with Fulton

School of the Osage was on the road Thursday night where the Indians split duals with Fulton.

The boys took down the Hornets 54-24 and the girls fell 24-15.

Osage began the night with two uncontested wins as Bobby Boswell won by forfeit in the 106-pound class and Jacob Zelle (113) did the same. Eric Westbrook (138) earned the next win for the Indians by pin fall along with Mason Dulle (145), Chase Cordia (160), Rudy Escobar (182) and Tanner Gardner (285). Corey Hubkey (152) also went uncontested and Jack Creasy (195) did as well. Fulton managed to pick up a win with an open match at 120 along with a pin fall victory over Gage Zelle (126) and Benden Brell (170) while Ryan Schepers came up short in a 5-2 decision and Connor Arrowood fell 2-0.

The Osage girls got a spark from Cammy Walters at 125 as she won a 7-3 decision in her matchup while Abbey Cordia (130) and Katyln Sheats (166) went uncontested. Alisha Benedict was pinned at 115 along with Kamill Burch at 120 and Sophia Jeffries at 235.

Osage was scheduled to wrestle in the Monett Tournament over the weekend.