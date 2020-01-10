Camdenton picks up win at Bolivar, Eldon falls at California and Versailles takes down Tuscumbia

Camdenton picks up win at Bolivar

Camdenton visited Bolivar Thursday night and the Lakers turned it into a successful trip with a 65-44 win over the Liberators.

Shelby Kurtz and Payton Kincaid led the Lakers with 11 points each and Kincaid added a double-double with 10 rebounds. Mya Hulett and Biance Stocks added 10 points each and Charlotte Kurtz finished with eight points and rebounds while Megan Vest finished with five points for a balanced attack.

Camdenton (5-4) will begin Ozark Conference play at Glendale on Monday with the freshmen starting at 4:30 p.m.

Eldon falls at California

Eldon went to California Thursday night for a Tri-County Conference battle where the Mustangs fell 76-45 to the Pintos.

Eldon was led by Kayleigh Fike's 14 points on the night while both Haley Shinn and Taylor Henderson finished with 10 and Haley Henderson turned in eight.

Eldon (4-7, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) will host Dixon on Monday at 6 p.m.

Versailles takes down Tuscumbia

Versailles hosted Tuscumbia Thursday night and the Tigers made it a good night with a 60-52 win over the Lions.

Versailles (3-8) visits Jamestown on Monday at 6 p.m.