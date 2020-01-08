Senior Maricus Grant and his Battle boys basketball teammates jogged back to the bench at the end of the third quarter.

The Spartans were down by double digits to Rock Bridge, a situation Grant and the rest of the Battle seniors have become all-too-familiar with in the crosstown rivalry. The Bruins were ahead by 12. Grant, Battle’s chief playmaker, had only seven points for the game.

Battle head coach Brian Meny had screamed at his players at the beginning of the third, pleading for Grant and junior Cachao Gianquinto to get more involved offensively.

“Get him the ball!” Meny bellowed toward his starters after Gianquinto sank a floater to start the second half.

Gianquinto is unselfish. There were opportunities for him to take more shots in the first half, but the Spartans’ sharpshooter appeared passive.

Gianquinto came alive for nine of his 11 points in the third, but Battle was still down a dozen. The undersized Spartans were struggling on the defensive glass. Rock Bridge seniors Cooper Deneke and Jacob Ungles were wreaking havoc on the offensive boards.

The Bruins were exploiting lapses in Battle’s 2-3 zone, grabbing rebounds and turning extra shooting opportunities into uncontested 3-pointers.

Rock Bridge made six 3s heading into the fourth. Senior Brant Bowers accounted for half of them.

Last season, the matchup got away from Battle in a 30-point loss to the Bruins. Grant couldn’t sit back and let the same thing happen this year.

But despite a relatively tight contest to the finish, the Spartans again came out on the wrong end.

Battle (4-3) lost 59-54 on the road Tuesday, its 10th straight loss to Rock Bridge (6-3).

The Spartans shot poorly in the first half and routinely failed to close out on open shooters but showed glimpses of a team that could finally knock off the Bruins.

Grant and Battle started the fourth quarter on a 7-2 run that brought the Spartans within seven points with 5:52 left. There was a shift in his play as the shots he passed earlier in the game turned into straight-line drives to the rim.

“I just had to be more aggressive because my shot wasn’t falling,” Grant said. “I had to go to what I used to go to. That’s to drive, finish and get my teammates open. I was glad to get buckets when it counted, but we came up short.”

Grant finished with 11 points in the fourth quarter while freshman Justin Goolsby chipped in seven off the bench to help Battle outscore the Bruins 20-13 in the period.

“I knew they were going to make a run,” Rock Bridge coach Jim Scanlon said of the Spartans. “They are a good team. … We didn’t handle (the pressure) very well. We contributed to that comeback.”

With 3:30 left, however, Rock Bridge went on a final run.

Bowers, who scored a game-high 20-points, put the Bruins up by six with his fourth 3. The following possession, Charles Wilson finished a layup through contact to put Rock Bridge up by eight.

“(My teammates) were just feeding me the ball and looking for me,” Bowers said. “That’s how I was lucky to be open in those key moments. My eyes just light up when I see the 2-3 zone.”

The Spartans were down three with 23.7 seconds left. Grant played the role of hero in Battle's comeback attempt, but his final 3-point attempt bounced off the rim.

Only a meeting in the district tournament would give Grant or his fellow Spartan seniors another chance at finally beating their crosstown rivals.

Battle is scheduled to play its home opener against Whitfield at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Rock Bridge travels Kansas City to face Lincoln Prep at 7 p.m. the same day.