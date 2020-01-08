Tough start plagues Eldon in loss to Lebanon, Versailles drops conference opener to Boonville and Macks Creek hit with loss at Calvary Lutheran

Tough start plagues Eldon in loss to Lebanon

Eldon hosted Lebanon Tuesday night and the Yellowjackets made things tough for the Mustangs early in a 64-29 win.

“We started off slow, got hit in the mouth early by them and never responded,” Eldon coach Cory Casey noted. “They shot well very early and we had some good looks early, but could not find the hole. We allowed that to get our heads down and never got any offense going, which carried over to a letdown on the defensive end.”

Logan Hall led the Mustangs with 10 points, Aidan Wells finished with eight and Collin Tamm added six points of his own.

Eldon (1-9, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) will be in the California Tournament next week.

Versailles drops conference opener to Boonville

Versailles tipped off Tri-County Conference play against Boonville Tuesday night and the Tigers fell to the Pirates 82-65.

Versailles (6-5, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) visits Buffalo on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Macks Creek hit with loss at Calvary Lutheran

Macks Creek was on the road at Calvary Lutheran Tuesday night where the Pirates were hit with a 97-83 defeat.

Macks Creek (7-5) hosts Walnut Grove on Friday at 5:30 p.m.