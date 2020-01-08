Camdenton junior Mason Draper knew the stakes when he stepped onto the home mat for his match in the 182-pound weight class Tuesday night.

Camdenton junior Mason Draper knew the stakes when he stepped onto the home mat for his match in the 182-pound weight class Tuesday night and as he found himself trailing 13-5 in a tough matchup with Bolivar, one simple thought came to mind.

“Right before the matches even started, coach was drilling it in our heads- do not get pinned,” Draper recalled. “Pinning is the worst solution you can come to and just have it in your head that you cannot get pinned and it is that easy. Just got to have that mentality and that focus, you cannot give up on your team.”

Well, good thing he was prepared to fight because not only did he not get pinned but managed to turn his fortunes completely around by securing a pin of his own that was vitally needed if the Lakers were going to top the Liberators in the dual.

When junior Kaiden Davis and sophomore Dakota Davis managed to earn pin falls at 195 and 285 and when fellow sophomore Kaiden Stivers had an uncontested win at 106 that effectively was just as good as a pin, it sent the Lakers to a 36-36 tie with Bolivar that would be settled by tiebreakers.

Both sides had seven wins each in the dual so it went to the second tiebreaker and Camdenton won it by having five pins in the matchup to Bolivar’s four. Things went much easier for the Laker boys in the finale against Buffalo as the home team cruised to a 68-9 victory. The Lakers girls split their duals with a 36-12 win over Bolivar and 12-6 loss to Buffalo.

“That is the one thing we did say is that they did show a lot of fight,” Camdenton coach Grant Leighty said as his team returned from the holiday break. “Now, we have a lot of things to work on when we get back in the room and they exposed us in several areas, but one thing we wanted to do over the last two weeks was just be able to grind them out like that. We knew we were going to have to.”

The Lakers got things started off right against Bolivar with a pin from senior Jacob Fuglsang in 46 seconds at 113 pounds. The Liberators bounced back as Camdenton freshman Cooper Rhodenhizer (120) lost a 14-3 major decision, fellow freshman Aidan Neal (126) fell in an 8-3 decision and sophomore Cale Bentley (132) lost by pin fall which put the Liberators up 13-6.

Camdenton junior Grant Garrett grinded his way to a 4-3 decision at 138 to make it 13-9, but Bolivar continued to be solid as Laker senior Jacob Ziegler (145) lost a 20-4 technical fall and sophomore Garrett Stark (152) lost by pin fall. Freshman Gunner Morris managed to keep things close with a 10-3 decision at 160 as Bolivar returning state champion Hayden Burks earned a pin fall over Camdenton’s Zack Davis at 170 to put the Liberators up 30-18.

The Lakers got exactly what they needed the rest of the way and it started with Draper. Things were looking grim for the junior until he found an opportunity and seized it to get the pin.

“Honestly, I felt like it was good because I like defense and defense is my main (thing),” Draper remarked as he trailed in the match. So as soon as he got me over I kept shuffling my arm and as soon as I got that I was like, ‘Alright, it’s time to hook them and roll over. We got this.’”

Draper’s comeback pin drew plenty of loud cheers from Laker fans and for Leighty, the result was not too surprising.

“That is what he does and what makes him as good as he is. He just keeps fighting, has that athleticism and is stronger than a horse,” the coach noted. “He is able to pull them out. You can say what you want to about the way he wrestles and he is not the most technically-savvy person, but that is what he does and he has won several matches just like that.

“He does not stop fighting, keeps going at it and is able to get it done.”

The only other defeat for Camdenton was a loss by pin fall at 220 for sophomore Jacob Mullen, but Leighty commended the efforts of those who did not end up on the winning side, too.

“There are other kids that even with losses, they went out and fought hard,” Leighty pointed out. “Rhodenhizer was facing a returning state placer and he goes out there and keeps it to a decision. That was huge not giving up that extra point. If he gave up that point we would not have been right there and we just want them fighting.”

Stivers (106) won his match by pin fall against Buffalo along with Neal (126), Bentley (132), Stark (152), Draper (182) and Davis (285). Rhodenhizer (120) won a 15-0 technical fall, Morris (160) won an 8-4 decision and Fuglsang (113), Garrett (138), Davis (195) and Mullen (220) all went uncontested. Buffalo’s only wins of the night came with a 6-5 decision over Ziegler (145) and a pin fall over Davis (170).

Meanwhile, Camdenton’s Ashlynn Hughes went uncontested against Bolivar at 103 pounds along with Trinity Covard (110), Taylor Mustain (115), Tea Delgado (130), Belle Simpson (166) and Haleigh Vanskike (235). There were three contested matches in the showdown with Buffalo as Mustain (115) picked up a win for the Lakers via pin fall while Hughes (103) and Covard (110) lost by pin fall.

Moving forward, Draper is excited about the path ahead as the Lakers embark on 2020.

“Honestly, I feel like it is a new year and new team, but still that big, strong team we are used to,” he said. “We got a lot of fight in the ‘Dogs’ and that is how it is.”

Camdenton will be in Columbia Thursday night to face Rock Bridge and Helias as the path towards district and state continues.

“We are going to have to go out there and just wrestle them one at a time,” Leighty said.

“We just have to continue to get better, little bit by bit and if we do that the big things will take care of themselves. We just have to focus on getting better and not worry about wins and losses.”