It was a tough night on the floor for Climax Springs.

Climax Springs falls at Stoutland

The Cougars were visiting Stoutland on Tuesday and were sent home with a 70-42 loss.

Climax Springs was led by Autumn Wallace who knocked down 18 points and collected seven rebounds while Jayden Butterfield chipped in nine points of her own.

Climax Springs (6-3) visits Humansville on Friday at 5:30 p.m.