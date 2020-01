Camdenton senior basketball player Shelby Kurtz

Camdenton senior Shelby Kurtz did her part to make sure the Lakers started 2020 right. The senior scored 19 points to lead all scorers in a 59-53 win at Helias on January 6 while adding six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Kurtz finished the night shooting 85 percent from the floor and made all six of her free throws to help seal it.