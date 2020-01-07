Camdenton holds off Helias, Eldon takes down Buffalo and Osage knocks off Linn

Camdenton holds off Helias

Camdenton was on the road in Jefferson City to face Helias Monday night and the Lakers came back to the Lake with a 59-53 win.

Any win is nice to add to a resume, but a win over a district opponent is even better.

“Tonight was a big game for us. Our girls came ready to play,” Camdenton coach Staci Caffey said. “We played like a team, we were talking on the court and doing the little things we needed to do to overcome some obstacles to win.”

Camdenton was led by Shelby Kurtz who led all scorers with 19 points as she shot 85 percent from the field and went perfect at the free throw line with six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Elle Turner added 12 points as she shot 44 percent behind the 3-point line, Megan Vest turned in eight points and 10 rebounds, Biance Stocks added eight points and six assists and Payton Kincaid turned in six points and 10 rebounds.

“I am very proud of how our seniors (Kurtz, Vest and Stocks) played. Those three did a great job stepping up tonight,” Caffey noted. “Elle found her rhythm, Kincaid added 10 boards and Mya Hulett came off the bench and gave us some big minutes.”

Camdenton (4-4) will visit Bolivar on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Eldon takes down Buffalo

Eldon played its home opener against Buffalo Monday night and the Mustangs did not spoil it with a 61-50 win.

“Super proud of the way we opened up the year on our home floor. You play like you practice,” Eldon coach Ashley Agee expressed on Twitter.

Haley Henderson led Eldon with 18 points while adding five rebounds and steals, Lauren Imler sunk in nine points and had four steals and Haley Shinn finished with six points while Kayleigh Fike added five points and six rebounds.

Eldon (4-6) will open up Tri-County Conference play at California on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Osage knocks off Linn

Osage visited Linn on Monday and came home with a 42-28 win.

Osage (5-5) has won three straight and will visit Buffalo on Friday at 6 p.m.