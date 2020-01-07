Osage falls to Salem in Owensville Tournament and Macks Creek shuts down Calhoun

Osage opened up with Salem in the first round of the Owensville Tournament Monday night and fell to the Tigers 65-55.

Dylan Long led Osage with 24 points and Drew Edwards added 10.

Osage (0-8) was scheduled to meet Belle in the consolation round on Tuesday.

Macks Creek shuts down Calhoun

Macks Creek won convincingly on home floor Monday night with an 80-16 win over Calhoun.

Logan Gallamore and Colton Walter led the Pirates with 14 points each, Hunter Lane turned in 13 and Mason Whitworth added 10. Lane also earned a double-double with 18 rebounds.

Macks Creek (7-4) was scheduled to visit Calvary Lutheran on Tuesday and will host Walnut Grove Friday at 5:30 p.m.