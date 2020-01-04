ALLEN, Texas – Coach John-Scott Dickson and captain Rocco Carzo had to chuckle when asked if Kansas City Mavericks equipment manager Mike Piatek loaded a broom, along with the team’s gear, following a two-game sweep of the ECHL Mountain Division-leading Allen Americans.

Dickson’s team followed Thursday night’s 5-3 road win with a 4-2 victory Friday night at Allen Event Center behind two goals and an assist from Bryan Lemos.

The win gives the Mavericks a 16-16-2-0 record and 34 points and pulled them within three points of fourth-place Rapid City in the division, the final playoff berth.

“I don’t think Mike packed a broom,” quipped Dickson by phone following the win. “This was a great win and two great games. But we have to remember, it’s a great Thursday and Friday night and we have a lot of games to play.

“Tyler Parsons was outstanding in the net. He made a lot of big saves, and, like last night’s game. They came back and we always had an answer. We talked last night about (Thursday) being a gritty, greasy win, and this was another gritty, greasy win, and it should be a good trip back home.”

Carzo agreed.

“I didn’t see any brooms with our equipment, but we sure played well tonight,” Carzo said. “I thought our third period was one of the best periods we played this year. And the way Tyler was playing in goal, we had to get him some points to get him this victory.”

Parsons topped 46 of 48 shots against the Americans (23-7-5-1), who had not lost back-to-back games at home this season and entered the two-game set with the best record and most points in the ECHL.

“It was a good night,” Parsons said. “When Bryan scored that quick goal in the third period to make it a 4-2 game, it just set the tone for the rest of the period. Everyone worked so hard, and there is such a big difference between a 4-2 and 3-2 lead.”

The Mavericks struck first, taking a 1-0 lead on a goal by defenseman Terrance Amorosa on a 5-on-3 power play at the 2:50 mark of the first period. David Dziurzynski and Lemos assisted on the goal.

Alex Guptill scored at 11:07 to tie it, but Kansas City quickly regained the lead on a goal by Lemos at 13:05 on assists from David Dziurzynski and Ryan Van Stralen.

Allen tied it again on a power play goal by former Maverick Jared VanWormer at 16:23 of the opening period.

But Kansas City defenseman Zach Osburn gave the Mavs a lead they never relinquished at 4:13 of the second period. Loren Ulett and Tad Kozun assisted on the goal to put them up 3-2.

Lemos netted his second goal of the game at the 2:44 mark of the third on assists from Van Stralen and David Dziurzynski.

“It’s like we talked about last night,” Carzo said, “they come back, and go ahead again. They come back, and get the go-ahead goal. We never backed down. We never let up. It was just a great win and it comes at a time when we need to put some wins together.”

The Mavericks – after three straight wins in four games in five days – continue their road trip next weekend with another pair of Mountain Division road games against the Tulsa Oilers at BOK Center Friday and Wichita Thunder at Intrust Bank Arena on Saturday. Faceoff for both games will be 7:05 p.m.