Tigers head back to championship game of Stover Tournament

Versailles will have a shot to defend its Stover Tournament title from a season ago.

The second-seeded Tigers met No. 3 Dixon in the Stover Tournament semifinals Thursday night and the Tigers did not have too much trouble topping the Bulldogs with a 77-64 win. A strong 24-13 first quarter lead propelled Versailles to a 39-29 advantage at the break.

Returning All-State Tiger Coby Williams paced Versailles with 28 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists and steals. Brayden Morrison contributed 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists of his own, nearly completing a double-double and Seth Newton also reached double figures with 11 points while Austin Zolecki finished with eight.

Versailles (5-4) will meet top-seeded Cole Camp for the championship on Saturday in a rematch of last year's final that the Tigers won 79-64. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.