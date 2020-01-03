Indians get off to strong start in conference dual action

A new year, a new decade and a great start for School of the Osage in the conference dual portion of its schedule.

The Indians visited Hallsville Thursday night for a triangular with the fellow Indians and Boonville and the boys picked up the sweep while the girls took down Boonville. The Osage boys beat Hallsville 50-28 and Boonville 59-12 while the girls earned a 24-12 win over the Pirates.

Osage's Kamill Burch picked up the first points of the night with an open match at 115 pounds while Cammy Walters (120) and Katlyn Sheats (166) did the same. Osage's Abbey Cordia won her match by pin fall at 135 pounds and Sophia Jeffries lost by pin fall at 187.

In the showdown with Hallsville it was Jacob Zelle who put Osage on the board with an open match at 120 pounds after the Pirates took an initial 12-0 lead with an open match and pin fall over Osage's Mason Duba at 106. Ryan Schepers (132) won a 12-0 major decision, Eric Westbrook (138) won by pin fall and Mason Dulle (145) was the winner of a 10-0 major decision to put the Indians back in control. Chase Cordia (170) also won by pin fall along with Connor Arrowood (220) while Rudy Escobar (182), Jack Creasy (195) and Tanner Gardner (285) went uncontested. Meanwhile, Corey Hubkey (152) lost his match by pin fall while Tristan Satterlee was on the short end of a 10-0 major decision at 160.

Westbrook (138) earned a pin against Boonville along with Dulle (145), Escobar (170), Creasy (195), and Duba (106). Cordia (170) was a winner via an 18-3 technical fall and Demie Cobb (126), Schepers (132), Hubkey (152) and Satterlee (160) all went uncontested. The Pirates were able to pick up points in a 7-3 decision against Zelle at 120, a 5-0 decision over Arrowood (220) and pin fall against Gardner (285).

The Osage girls were scheduled to wrestle in the Wonder Woman Tournament in Columbia over the weekend and both teams will be in action against Fulton and Hannibal on Thursday.