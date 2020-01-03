Westran High School entered the 2019-2020 prep basketball season semester break having mixed feelings about the possible final outcomes of its varsity boys and girls teams of which Chris Sander serves as head coach of both Hornet programs.

The boys wrapped up its first semester earning a 69-30 triumph against Madison at the Moberly Holiday Shootout held Dec. 27-28 at the MACC Activity Center to improve its overall record to 7-2. However, the Lady Hornets of Huntsville (0-8) remain in search of their first victory after falling 45-32 to Madison at the same venue.

“The number one strength of our boys' team is our defense. When we commit to being good on the defensive side of the floor, I think we can be a really good team. So far this first half of the season we have done that and we have been able to even mix up defenses with the older group of kids we have on the floor,” said Hornets coach Sander. “Our next biggest strength is our leadership. We play mostly all juniors and seniors with one freshmen. The upper classmen have been great leaders and it has allowed us to have good practices and be successful this season. I think being an older team will help us as we finish out this season and hope to make a late run in the conference and in postseason play.”

A trio of seniors are leading the Hornet boys in scoring. Trey Burton is averaging 12 points and 7.7 rebounds per game upon entering the holiday break. He also is knocking down 34 percent of his threes, and averages 3.6 assists per outing.

Karter Koenig is also in double figures averaging 12.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and he is making 61 percent of his field goal attempts. Seth Berrey has been providing 9.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals per contest.

“The number one area of play that we can improve on is being focused and sharp at all times. We sometimes have the ability to get sloppy or be a little lazy with the ball and at times this will lead to too many turnovers. Since the beginning of last season, this is something we have preached to our kids and we have got a lot better at but there is still room for growth,” Sander said. “The other area to improve would be our spacing on offense. Sometimes we like to get out of rhythm or stand around too much. If we can do a better job against a man or zone defense of spacing the floor and spreading teams out that will allow us to have more room for our guards and post players to operate and be more successful.”

Despite falling short of celebrating their victory through eight games played so far, coach Sander said he sees team strength is found in the improvements made with his players' shooting, and their effort and play defensively on the floor.

“We have struggled to handle the basketball but I feel that if we handle the ball and get shots off that we have the ability to knock down shots. We got three or four shooters that can all shoot the ball well from the perimeter. On the defensive side of the floor we have played pretty well and rebounded the ball pretty good,” said coach Sander about his Lady Hornets. “When our opponents score lots of points against us they come off of turnovers that lead to lay-ups. I like our defense in a half court set.”

Freshman point guard Dylan Perry has emerged as the Westran varsity girls leading scorer. She is averaging 8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists per contest. Dylan's senior sister Chase is averaging four points and rebounds. Meanwhile, senior Haley Untiedt has been tossing in an average of 4.3 points and grabbing 3.7 rebounds.

“Two big areas that our girls' team needs to improve on is handling the basketball and ur basketball knowledge. Taking care of the basketball is something we continue to stress every game and every day at practice. I think we are getting better but there is still a lot of room for growth. To be a better team the ball handling has to be better,” coach Sander said. “Our basketball knowledge is the other key area to improve on. We can do this by continuing to work on situations during practice. Many times throughout the games we make mental mistakes that seem small but end up really costing us parts of the game. This is something I would like to improve on throughout the year.”

Both teams return to action next week as they participate at the New Franklin Tournament. Westran boys are the No. 2 seed and plays Monday against Prairie Home/Bucklin with a 7:30 p.m. tip off at the school's old gym. The Lady Hornets are named the eighth seed and will battle No. 1 Community R-VI of Laddonia at 6 p.m. Monday at the new gym.