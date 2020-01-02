The lake level was 659.1; generation of 25,000 CFS at the beginning of the week up to 30,000 CFS by the end of the week for a level of 659.0 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 50 degrees. Truman Lake was at 709.3 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Andy Newcomb and Kevin Freeze won the Winter Bass Challenge last Saturday with five bass weighing 24.45 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on shaky head worms, finesse jigs and jerkbaits along chunk rock banks. Crappie: Slow on minnows and jigs. White bass and hybrids: Fair on Alabama rigs and jerkbaits.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on suspending stickbaits and Alabama rigs along steeper banks in coves and main lake points. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks 10 to 15 feet deep or vertical jigging brush 15 to 25 feet deep in the afternoon.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on suspending stickbaits, RkCrawler crankbaits, jigs and Alabama rigs along windblown channel swing banks. Crappie: Good on jigs in brush piles 8 to 14 feet deep.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on suspending stickbaits, Wiggle Wart crankbaits, jigs and Swamp Bugs along steep rock banks in coves. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks 10 feet deep on the main lake or 6 to 10 feet deep in the backs of creeks. Catfish: Fair drifting cut shad.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Muddy on the upper end and murky on the lower end. Black bass: Slow on suspending stickbaits along channel banks. Crappie: Fair on jigs in brush piles 6 to 15 feet deep in coves.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on suspending stickbaits, RkCrawler crankbaits and shaky head worms on sunny rock banks in coves. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under docks about 8 to 10 feet deep. Catfish: Good drifting with shad sides or stink baits.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on finesse jigs along channel swing banks. Crappie: Fair on minnows over brush 8 to 15 feet deep along docks.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Fair on jigs. White bass: Fair on jigs. Walleye: Slow on jigs.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.