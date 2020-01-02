Macks Creek goes 1-2 in Walnut Grove Tournament, Camdenton goes 1-2 in Pink and White Tournament and Versailles drops two games at Stover Tournament

Macks Creek goes 1-2 in Walnut Grove Tournament

Macks Creek started the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic as the ninth seed and finished the tournament 1-2.

The Pirates started with a 57-43 loss to No. 8 Crane, bounced back with a 66-34 win over the Hollister junior varsity and fell to Pierce City in the consolation semifinals 34-30.

Jesse Willis paced the Pirates with an average of 13.7 points per game to go with five rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.7 steals per outing.

Kenzie Hicks averaged 12 points for Macks Creek, Caytlin Eidson added 10.7 points and five rebounds per outing and Molly Philips turned in 5.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and two steals per game.

Macks Creek (4-6) will host Walnut Grove on January 10 at 5:30 p.m.

Camdenton goes 1-2 in Pink and White Tournament

Camdenton went to battle in Springfield over the holidays in the annual Pink and White Tournament and the Lakers finished 1-2.

Camdenton fell to Branson 59-50 in the first round after cutting a double-digit deficit to six points before the Pirates pulled away. The Lakers were led by Megan Vest’s 16 points while Elle Turner finished with eight and Biance Stocks added seven.

Camdenton faced Buffalo in the next round and earned a 68-54 win before falling to Springfield Central 65-48 in the finale.

Camdenton (2-4) visits Helias on Monday at 7 p.m.

Versailles drops two games at Stover Tournament

Versailles opened up the Stover Tournament as the sixth seed and dropped its first two games of the tournament over the holidays.

Versailles fell to No. 3 Cole Camp in the first round 50-28 and No. 7 Holden 68-34 in the second.

Versailles (1-6) will play Jamestown for seventh place on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.