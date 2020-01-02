Macks Creek places sixth in Walnut Grove Tournament, Climax Springs takes fourth at Weaubleau Tournament, Camdenton goes 1-2 at Blue and Gold Tournament and Versailles tops Stoutland at Stover Tournament

Macks Creek places sixth in Walnut Grove Tournament

Macks Creek did not get the start it wanted in the 2019 Walnut Grove Holiday Classic, but the Pirates made sure to advance to the consolation finals.

After opening up the tournament as the eighth seed with a 65-49 loss against No. 9 Lighthouse Christian, Macks Creek bounced back with a 64-28 win over Niangua and 64-52 win over host Walnut Grove before falling in the consolation final fifth place game 69-61 to Fair Play.

Macks Creek’s Hunter Lane put up a double-double in each game, averaging 20.3 points and 13 rebounds with a high of 32 points against Niangua and 17 rebounds against Lighthouse Christian. Colton Walter averaged 15 points for the Pirates along with 3.8 assists and 3.5 steals while Cole Register added 10.3 points per game to go with 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals.

Macks Creek (6-4) will tip off 2020 with a home game against Calhoun on Monday at 6 p.m.

Climax Springs takes fourth at Weaubleau Tournament

Climax Springs spent the holidays in the Weaubleau Tournament and the Cougars walked away with a fourth place finish.

Climax Springs began with a convincing 69-19 win over Humansville, fell to the host Tigers 68-33 in the semifinals and wrapped up a tough third place game with a 54-53 loss to Dadeville on a 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Climax Springs (4-4) visits Halfway on Friday.

Camdenton goes 1-2 at Blue and Gold Tournament

Camdenton was one of 32 teams in the annual Blue and Gold Tournament in Springfield over the holidays and the Lakers finished 1-2 overall.

Camdenton was in the gold bracket of the tournament and fell to No. 3 Greenwood in the first round 76-48 as Paxton DeLaurent paced the Lakers with 15 points. Greenwood was led by one of the country’s top players in Aminu Mohammed who dropped 36 points and 18 rebounds.

Camdenton bounced back with a 63-49 win over Stockton in the next round and fell to Ozark Conference foe West Plains 73-51 to wrap things up.

The Lakers (3-5) come home Friday night to host former Ozark Conference foe Joplin on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Versailles tops Stoutland at Stover Tournament

Versailles tipped off the Stover Tournament with a 90-54 win over Stoutland on Saturday.

The defending tournament champions were led by Coby Williams who poured in 35 points while racking up five rebounds, assists and steals. Seth Newton and Mikhail Gulyayev both finished with 11 points and Brayden Morrison added nine points to the effort along with seven rebounds.

No. 2 Versailles (4-4) was scheduled to meet third-seeded Dixon in the semifinals on Thursday night and will either play for the championship on Saturday at 8 p.m., or third place on the same day at 5 p.m.