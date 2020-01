Osage junior basketball player Sara Wolf

Osage junior Sara Wolf did her part to make sure her team came away with a win over St. Elizabeth on December 19 in the final game of 2019. Wolf led the Indians with a double-double that totaled 21 points and 12 rebounds and she also led the team with four assists while adding five steals in the 53-38 win that improved Osage to 3-5.