Undefeated Lady Eagles now 9-0 after trouncing Winston. Eagles posted eighth victory in a row at expense of Winston, too

TRENTON, Mo. — Last Saturday’s "High School Holiday Hoops" basketball action at North Central Missouri College's Ketcham Community Center in Trenton saw Meadville’s boys top Winston by three in a clash of high-caliber Class 1 teams and Meadville’s girls extend their perfect start to 2019-20 with an easy romp.

A third C-T coverage-area squad – Southwest Livingston’s girls dropped their second of their three “Hoops” outings, as well.

In addition, two schools whose teams will be part of the Class 3 district tournament field in Chillicothe in late February competed. Carrollton won both its girls’ and boys’ contests, while Trenton dropped both of its, the girls in a strong battle with Smithville.

After Southwest Livingston’s and Jamesport: Tri-County’s girls and boys, along with the Polo boys, were part of Monday’s full-day bill, the 15th-annual “Holiday Hoops” event closes out Tuesday (Dec. 31) with eight games, including another appearance by Southwest Livingston’s boys, Norborne’s girls and boys, and, in the finale, Polo’s girls.

SATURDAY

(G) Rock Port 44, SW Livingston 24

(G) Meadville 50, Winston 22

(B) Meadville 41, Winston 38

(G) Smithville 52, Trenton 44

(B) Smithville 78, Trenton 46

(G) Carrollton 58, La Plata 28

(B) Carrollton 65, Laddonia: Community R-6 54

Meadville’s Eagles will head into next week’s Salisbury Invitational Tournament, in which they are only the No. 3 seed behind No. 1 Cairo and No. 2 Salisbury, on an 8-games winning streak after their most-impressive victory of the season to date.

The Eagles (8-1), beaten only in their season opener at Glasgow, received 15 points from Dominik Gannan and 10 from Conner Fletcher as they defeated recent northwest Missouri power Winston (6-3).

Although the Redbirds’ jacob Uthe had a game-best 17 points and Jakub Hisel another 13, MHS limited the rest of Winston’s players to only eight total points, while the Eagles’ own supporting cast accounted for 16.

Meadville’s Eagles will open the tourney at Salisbury next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against Carrollton. That game will be in the dome gym.

MHS’ girls will move on to Salisbury 9-0, but not even seeded, after the Lady Eagles dispatched Winston 50-22 Saturday.

Kiera Holcer’s 17 points led the Meadville attack, which also included 11 points from Kendra Meyers and 10 by Maggie McLain.

At Salisbury, the Lady Eagles will be matched up in the opening round with also-undefeated Norborne (prior to today’s game at NCMC), the No. 3 seed. Their game will be at the exact same time as the MHS boys’, but in the older south gym at the Chariton County school.

The top seed in the girls’ division for that tourney is host Salisbury, a 8-1 Class 2 club which has lost only to Class 3 Macon and also has a win over Macon to its credit.

The No. 2 seed is Class 1 Cairo, which is only 5-2, but has a 15-points win over a Glasgow team Meadville defeated by nine. Paris is seeded fourth and Class 2 South Shelby fifth in the very good girls’ field.

Southwest Livingston’s girls (4-4) lost for only the second time in their last six games, struggling to get their scoring shoes on. Rock Port’s Alivia Baucom fired in 20 points.

Carrollton’s girls plowed through La Plata by 30 behind 27 Mackenzie Brown points. Reagan Pierson provided another 13 and Jordan Myler 11.

Carrollton’s Trojans topped Community R-6 by 11 with a nicely-diversified offense that Gavin Claud led with 21 tallies. Cedar Metz hit for 17 more and Luke Davis chipped in 12.

Trenton’s Lady Bulldogs gave once-beaten Smithville (by Chillicothe in SHS’ opener) a strong fight, but fell a few shots short.

Rylee Ambroson and Christina Walsh netted 16 points each to lead the Lady Warriors, who had avenged their loss to Chillicothe with a 3-points win over the Lady Hornets the previous day. THS got a game-best 25 points from Maci Moore and 10 from Lexi Whitaker.

Trenton’s boys continued to have difficulties, losing by 32, despite no Smithville scorer having more than 12 points. Chase Otto of THS led all scorers with 19 and Royce Jackson added 10. For the Warriors, Tucker Sharpe and Paxton Payne each popped in 12 and Keltin Mitshe 10.

In the two games not involving area or regional teams, Rock Port’s boys squeezed by La Plata 43-41 and Columbia: Battle’s guys shaded Kansas City: Hogan Prep Academy 52-48.