The lake level was 659.0. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 50 degrees. Truman Lake was at 707.72 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22- and 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is between the 38-mile mark and the Route 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments reported last week.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on crankbaits, jigs and Alabama rigs along chunk rock banks. Crappie: Fair on minnows and jigs. White bass and hybrids: Fair on Alabama rigs.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Slight stain. Black bass: Slow on suspending stickbaits and Alabama rigs along secondary and main lake points. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks 10 to 15 feet deep or vertical jigging brush 15 to 25 feet deep.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on suspending stickbaits and RkCrawler crankbaits along windblown channel swing banks. Crappie: Good on jigs in brush piles 15 to 25 feet deep.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on finesse jigs, suspending stickbaits and Wiggle Wart crankbaits along creek channels. Crappie: Fair casting to brush piles 15 feet deep. Catfish: Fair drifting cut shad.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on suspending stickbaits along channel banks. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under docks or fishing with jig and bobber around schools of shad 8 to 12 feet deep.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on suspending stickbaits and RkCrawler crankbaits on rocky banks in coves. Crappie: Good on minnows and jigs about 8 to 10 feet deep on the ends of docks over depths of 18 to 20 feet. Catfish: Good drifting with shad sides or stink baits.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on finesse jigs along channel swing banks. Crappie: Fair on minnows over brush 8 to 15 feet deep along docks.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Fishing is slow for all species.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.