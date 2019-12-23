Macks Creek entered the Walnut Grove Holiday Tournament as the ninth seed against No. 8 Crane on Saturday and the Pirates fell to the fellow Pirates 57-43.

Macks Creek entered the Walnut Grove Holiday Tournament as the ninth seed against No. 8 Crane on Saturday and the Pirates fell to the fellow Pirates 57-43.

Macks Creek trailed by just a point after the firs quarter, but Crane created some cushion for a 31-21 advantage at halftime. Macks Creek could not find a way to close the gap the rest of the way.

Macks Creek was led by Kenzie Hicks who knocked down 15 points for the Pirates while Jesse Willis finished with 13 points, four rebounds and assists and three steals. Molly Phillips added seven points in the effort.

Macks Creek went on to face No. 16 Hollister in the next round and picked up a 66-34 win. The Pirates (3-5) will play in the next round on Friday at noon.