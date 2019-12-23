Camdenton captures seventh place at Harrisonville Christmas Tournament, Eldon goes to battle at Spartan Duals and Versailles finishes with trio of medalists in The Battle at the Katy Trail

Camdenton captures seventh place at Harrisonville Christmas Tournament

Camdenton was one of 24 teams on the mats in the annual Harrisonville Christmas Tournament over the weekend and the Lakers came home with a seventh place finish, accumulating 594.5 team points with 13 wrestlers.

Carthage captured the team title with a full lineup of 14 wrestlers and 943 points followed by Willard (821), Marlow, Okla. (820), Seneca (726.5), Carl Junction (663.5) and St. Charles West (614).

Among the grapplers in Camdenton’s lineup, heavyweight Dakota Davis had the best tournament with a second place finish to improve to 14-1 on the year. After wrestling his way to four pins, a 3-2 decision and win via injury default in the semifinals of the 285-pound class, Davis took on Carl Junction’s Micah Lieberman (14-0) and lost a tough 3-2 decision in the championship.

The next best result came from Grant Garrett who finished in third place at 138. Garrett started his tournament with six straight pin falls before falling to St. Joseph Benton’s Cristian Dixon (19-0) in the semifinals by pin fall. Garrett came back and earned a win in the third place match via injury default to wrap things up.

Kaden Stivers (11-4) finished 11th at 106 along Logan Tibben (9-7) at 113, Cooper Rhodenhizer (9-6) finished 10th at 120 along with Aidan Neal (11-4) at 126 and Cale Bentley (10-5) came in 17th at 132. Jacob Ziegler (8-7) placed 10th at 145, Kaiden Jefferson (3-12) finished 16th at 152, Gunner Morris (9-5) finished 17th at 160, Bryce Leuenberger (5-5) placed 12th at 170, Kaiden Davis (11-4) earned ninth at 195 and Travis Ferguson (4-6) captured 14th at 220.

Camdenton will return to its own mat on January 7 for a pair of duals with Buffalo and Bolivar.

Eldon goes to battle at Spartan Duals

Eldon got plenty of wrestling in over the weekend at the annual Spartan Duals in Moberly where the Mustangs went 1-7 as a team.

The record may not be what the Mustangs were looking for, but the experience from eight duals could prove to be very valuable when the postseason rolls around. A major milestone also became a reality for one Eldon wrestler as senior Kaden Dillon earned the 100th victory of his career, joining his older brother and 2018 graduate Trenton Dillon in the esteemed group.

Eldon fell to Pleasant Hill in the first round 63-15 where the Mustangs gave up 24 points due to four open weight classes. Sam Coppock picked up a win for Eldon at 182 pounds via a 5-0 decision while Dillon (195) won by pin fall and Jonathon Schoenfeld (220) went uncontested.

Up next was Cameron and it was a rough one for the Mustangs as they fell 78-0 in a sweep. Eldon gave up six open weight classes in the clash.

Eldon responded with a 51-6 win over Affton in the next round. Aidan Gerber (126) got things started with a pin fall and he was joined by Evan Birdno (132) while Killian Wilson (138), Tanner Pappas (145), Sam Coppock (182), Dillon (195), Schoenfeld (220) and Maddox Berlener (120) won via forfeit. Ian Birdno (160) was also victorious with a 12-10 decision.

The Mustangs came up short to Chillicothe 69-12 in the next showdown. Dillon (195) and Gerber (120) picked up the lone Eldon wins via pin fall to wrap up Friday.

Saturday’s duals began with Tri-County Conference foe Southern Boone and Eldon fell by a final score of 51-18. Anmarie Dillon (126) secured a win by pin fall while Dillon (195) and Schoenfeld (220) went uncontested.

Eldon went on to face St. Genevieve next and it was a 54-16 defeat for the Mustangs. Wilson was a winner at 132 in a 9-1 major decision while Coppock (182) won by pin fall along with Dillon (195).

Eldon took on the hosts in the next matchup and fell to Moberly 66-16. Berlener (120) went uncontested while Wilson (132) earned a pin fall and Dillon (195) won an 11-2 major decision.

Last but not least was St. James and the weekend closed out with a 54-24 loss to the Tigers. Birdno (132) went uncontested while Nevin Campo (170) won by pin fall along with Coppock (182) and Dillon (220).

Eldon will return to action in the new year against Southern Boone and Hallsville on January 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Versailles finishes with trio of medalists in The Battle at the Katy Trail

Versailles had eight wrestlers in action at The Battle at the Katy Trail Tournament in Sedalia over the weekend and the Tigers came home with three medalists and a 13th place finish out of 42 teams.

Versailles wrapped up the weekend with 221 points while Centralia took home the team title with 586.5 points, respectively, with a lineup of 12.

Riley Rademann ended up having the best result for Versailles with a fourth place finish at 195 pounds to improve to 15-4. Rademann earned two pin fall victories, a 5-2 decision and a 3-1 decision before falling in the semifinals to Lathrop’s Dorian Walters (15-1) by a 3-1 sudden victory. Rademann went on to fall in a tough 13-11 decision in the third place match.

Meanwhile, Kannen Wilson and Gage Tessier both finished fifth for the Tigers.

Wilson (19-1) won three pin fall victories before losing his first match of the season in the quarterfinals by pin fall in the final seconds of the third period to Richmond’s Conner Teat (11-4). Wilson came back with a pin fall victory, 10-1 major decision and 4-2 decision to capture fifth.

Tessier (17-4) started his tournament with a 5-3 decision defeat from Diamond’s Jayce Taylor (9-4) before battling his way back to fifth place. Tessier won by pin fall in the next round and lost by pin fall in the next before earning three pin fall wins and a 4-2 decision to wrap up the tournament.

Other Versailles finishes included Logan Rand (8-0) placing 14th at 120 and Tres Powers (11-8) doing the same at 126, Brycen Reynolds (11-6) placing 17th at 132, Kyle Flieger (9-14) placing 12th at 138, Connor Lehman (10-7) earning 32nd at 160, Mason Hibdon (14-7) coming in eighth at 220 and Damain Murray (13-8) placing 12th at 285.

Versailles will get into Tri-County Conference wrestling when the Tigers return to the mat on January 9 to face Boonville and Eldon at 5:30 p.m.