Buzzer beater sends Versailles past Tipton, Eldon comes up short in trip to Boonville and Macks Creek drops first game at Walnut Grove Tournament

Buzzer beater sends Versailles past Tipton

It came down to one final shot and Versailles’ Brayden Morrison came through in an exciting thriller with Tipton Friday night.

Morrison received a pass from Mikhail Gulyayev in the final seconds at the top of the key with the score tied at 70 and the senior nailed a 3-pointer he will not soon forget as the ball dropped through the net at the buzzer for a 73-70 win.

The Tigers trailed 37-35 at the break and 50-46 heading into the final frame before pulling ahead.

Coby Williams led Versailles with 38 points and four assists and steals while Morrison provided a double-double with 11 points and rebounds.

The Tigers (3-4) will now get ready for tournament action at Stover and will look to defend their title from a year ago. The Stover Tournament is scheduled to begin on Saturday and run through January 4.

Eldon comes up short in trip to Boonville

Eldon opened up Tri-County Conference play at Boonville on Friday and the Mustangs were dealt a 66-53 loss from the Pirates.

Logan Hall led Eldon with 21 points while Aidan Wells added 17 and Collin Tamm finished with eight.

The Mustangs fall to 1-8 on the season and will look to regroup and come out strong in 2020 with a game against Lebanon on January 7.

Macks Creek drops first game at Walnut Grove Tournament

Macks Creek met the Lighthouse Christian Chargers in the first round of the Walnut Grove Holiday Tournament on Saturday and the eighth-seeded Pirates walked away with a 65-49 loss from the ninth-seeded team in a field of 16.

The Pirates had a steep hill to climb from the start, trailing 16-2 after the first quarter, and managed to work back to cut the gap to 22-20 at the break. Macks Creek trailed 42-36 after three quarters before Lighthouse Christian pulled away in the fourth.

Hunter Lane led Macks Creek with 17 points and rebounds for another double-double while Cole Register also jumped into double figures with 14 points. Trevor Haines collected 10 rebounds in the effort while adding three points of his own.

Macks Creek (4-3) is scheduled to play in the next round on Thursday at 9 a.m.