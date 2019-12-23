Eldon met Newburg in the third place game of the Linn Tournament on Saturday and the Mustangs wound up in fourth place after a 46-33 loss to the Wolves.

Haley Henderson led Eldon with 11 points while Elizabeth Rush finished with eight and Taylor Henderson put in five.

Eldon (3-6) will return to action on January 6 in a game against Buffalo at 6 p.m.