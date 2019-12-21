Blow open close game against Gilman City after halftime for third victory in last four games. Hale/Bosworth and Keyetesville, Hardin-Central andNorthwestern split Dec. 19, 2019, CLAA doubleheaders

Southwest Livingston High School’s basketball Lady Wildcats picked up a third triumph in their last four starts Thursday (Dec. 19, 2019), blowing open a close game in the second half to rout Gilman City 44-23 in “High School Holiday Hoops” action at North Central Missouri College in Trenton.

The other “Hoops” scores from Thursday, in addition to Chillicothe’s 59-44 boys’ win over Kansas City: Hogan Prep, were the Lathrop girls besting St. Joseph: Lafayette 36-33 and Kansas City: Northland Christian’s boys routing Gilman City 72-38.

In Carroll-Livingston Activity Association action, Hale/Bosworth and visiting Keytesville split, as did host Mendon: Northwestern and Hardin-Central.

(G) Southwest Livingston 44, Gilman City 23

TRENTON, Mo. — Ahead at halftime only 16-14 after managing only four second-stanza points, SLHS’ Lady Wildcats (3-3) rekindled their relationship with the rim in the final half, while muffling Gilman City even more.

Junior forward McKenna Campbell, out with some foul trouble during at least part of the second quarter, made her rest pay off. Having begun the game strong with seven first-frame tallies, she returned to action in the third and netted 12 post-intermission points. Not only she did finish with a game-best 19 points, but double-doubled, corralling 14 rebounds.

Matney Waters supported her production with eight points and seven rebounds and Alexa Austin also grabbed seven caroms. Lily Webb helped spark the Lady Wildcats’ defensive with a handful of steals, according to statistics provided by Southwest coach Julie Bothwell.

Gilman City received eight points from Lindsey Snuffer.

Next for Southwest Livingston’s girls, after hosting Breckenridge Friday night, will be a Saturday, Dec. 28, game back at NCMC when they meet Rock Port in an 8:30 a.m. contest.

(G) Hale/Bosworth 46, Keytesville 40 (B) Keytesville 54, Hale/Bosworth 42

HALE, Mo. — Keytesville's Tigers knocked Hale/Bosworth from the early-season ranks of CLAA unbeatens with a strong fourth period.

Having recovered nicely from a bad first quarter, Keytesville turned a 13-5 hole after one stanza into an 18-16 halftime lead, having held the Cardinals (6-3, 2-1 conf.) to a deuce and a free throw in the second period.

Behind five Evan Craig deuces, the Tigers (5-2, 2-1 conf.) eased their lead up to five after three frames before scoring 21 points in the last segment to pull away.

Austin McKinstry was a perfect six of six at the foul line in the last period to finish with 15 points for KHS, the same total Craig ended with. Reserve Isaiah Martinez provided a big lift in the closing surge with six of his seven points in the last stanza.

Hale/Bosworth's Colton Harris led all scorers with 20 points, 15 of them in the last half. Jaeden Sears provided 12, but Keytesville held one of the Cardinals' top threats, Ty Berger, without a basket all night.

The girls' game also saw a slow start overcome as the Lady Cardinals (3-5, 1-2 conf.), behind 16-7 after one quarter, flipped a 25-18 intermission deficit into a 35-34 lead after three frame and go on to widen the final margin to six.

Karter Burnside's four triples and game-high 20 points propelled the hosts to their first league triumph. Averi Norris provided 14.

Keytesville (0-6, 0-3 conf.) had 15 from Dixie Dowell and 12 by Madison Brashear.

Hale/Bosworth's teams will have games in the "High School Holiday Hoops" shootout at Trenton Monday (Dec. 23), the girls taking on Mound City at 11:30 a.m. and boys following with a duel against Kansas City: Northland Christian.

Keytesville is off until Jan. 3, when it goes to Higbee for non-conference contests.

(G) Hardin-Central 67, Mendon: Northwestern 44 (B) Mendon: Northwestern 66, Hardin-Central 46

MENDON, Mo. — The host Eagles salvaged a split of the CLAA contests that finished with nearly-matching scores.

Northwestern’s boys (6-3, 3-1 conf.) had a 20-points margin established by halftime, mainly because of Hunter Stockwell’s 18 points in the first 16 minutes. He finished with a game-best 27, aided by 15 from Clayton Gregory and 12 by Isaac Zahner.

Hardin-Central’s Bulldogs (1-7, 0-3 conf.) were led offensively by Dalton Thacker’s 11 points.

HCHS’ girls (5-3, 3-0 conf.) preserved their perfect league ledger – and tarnished Northwestern’s previously-spotless mark – with relative ease, mostly because of a huge, 24-5 second quarter.

That stanza included two treys and 13 points from Carly Thacker. She kept shoveling coal on the fire after intermission, netting another couple of 3-pointers and 10 points in the third stanza before completing a 30-points performance with a fifth triple and a deuce in the last segment.

Chipping in 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs was Alexis Yockel and Daylea Shaner had nine.

Blazing-hot Halie Smith’s trio of treys and 13 points powered the Lady Eagles (7-2, 3-1 conf.) to an 18-12 lead after the opening quarter, but Hardin-Central’s defense doused her the rest of the night. While she settled for those 13, teammate Georgeanne Zahner steadily generated a team-leading 20 tallies, including 8-of-11 work at the free-throw line.

While Northwestern now is off from game play until Jan. 7, when it visits Hale/Bosworth, Hardin-Central’s girls will prep for their second appearance in the “Holiday Hoops” shootout at Trenton. That will be next Friday, Dec. 27, at 1 p.m. against Green City. The HCHS boys will sit idle until making up this past Tuesday’s postponement against Keytesville at home on Jan. 6.