Osage has seen plenty of success on the mat this week.

Osage has seen plenty of success on the mat this week.

The girls went to Blair Oaks for a tournament on Wednesday and Abbey Cordia finished first in the 135-pound class with four quick pins that all took less than a minute. Demie Cobb (120) finished third, Alisha Benedict (115) took fourth and both Kamill Burch (115) and Kaitlyn Sheats (166) captured fifth.

Both the girls and boys visited Buffalo Thursday night for a quadrangular with the Bison, Reeds Spring and West Plains and the Indians were victorious once again in all four duals to pick up the sweep.

The girls topped Reeds Springs 36-6 as Sheats won the only contested match by pin fall while Burch (115), Cobb (120), Cammy Walters (125), Cordia (130), and Sophia Jeffries (187) all had uncontested matches. Meanwhile, the boys beat Buffalo 45-36, Reeds Spring 57-24 and brand new West Plains 52-18.

Mason Duba (106) got the Indians started against Buffalo with a pin fall and he was joined by Ryan Schepers (132), Mason Dulle (145), Chase Cordia (160), Jack Creasy (195) and Connor Arrowood (220). Corey Hubkey (152) won a 7-5 decision and Jacob Zelle (113) went uncontested. Nick Boswwell (138) lost his match by pin fall along with Rudy Escobar (182) and Tanner Gardner (285).

Duba (106) was victorious once again against Reeds Spring as he won his next match in a 13-8 decision. Schepers (132) won by pin fall again and Dulle (145), Hubkey (152) and Cordia (160) were also pin fall winners. Zelle (113) went uncontested along with Escobar (182), Creasy (195), Arrowood (220) and Gardner (285). Boswell (138) took a tough loss by pin fall and Reeds Spring picked up its other victories with open weight classes.

Duba (106) was not denied in the third dual, either, as he earned a 17-11 decision. Zelle (113) won a 16-10 decision and Dulle (145) won by pin fall along with Cordia (160), Creasy (195) and Arrowood (220) while Gardner (285) won a 12-4 major decision. Schepers (132) went uncontested along with Hubkey (152) and Escobar (182). Boswell (138) fell by pin fall.

Osage has wrapped up 2019 on a strong note and will take on Blair Oaks and Eldon on January 14.