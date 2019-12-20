Versailles falls to Iberia, Eldon takes down Capital City at Linn Tournament, Climax Springs comes up short against Richland, Macks Creek cruises by Humansville and Osage beats St. Elizabeth

Versailles falls to Iberia

Versailles hosted Iberia Thursday night and the Tigers could not find a way to get past the Rangers.

Sandalynn Morris led Versailles with 16 points while Adaya Comer put up eight and Maris Ollison finished with seven.

"This was a game where we struggled to guard their post players and could not make an open shot from the field," Versailles coach Tim Spiers said. "We were 13 for 25 from the free throw line which also hurt. We had spurts where we played well for a couple minutes, but could not sustain any momentum."

Versailles (1-5) will get ready for tournament action next week at Stover.

Eldon takes down Capital City at Linn Tournament

The next round of the Linn Tournament was a successful one for Eldon as the Mustangs took down Capital City Thursday night 48-30 to earn a spot in the third place game.

Haley Henderson led Eldon with 25 points while Kayleigh Fike added 15.

Eldon (3-5) will play for third place on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Climax Springs comes up short against Richland

Climax Springs took on Richland Thursday night and lost a close one against the Rebels by a final score of 47-44.

Autumn Wallace nearly put up a double-double for the Cougars with 17 points and nine rebounds while Jayden Butterfield added 15 points and five steals.

Climax Springs (5-2) concludes 2019 and will visit Stoutland on January 7.

Macks Creek cruises by Humansville

Macks Creek made it a tough night for Humansville on Thursday as the Pirates sent their visitors home with a 91-15 defeat.

Macks Creek (3-4) will play in the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic next week.

Osage beats St. Elizabeth

School of the Osage was on the road at St. Elizabeth Thursday night and the Indians made the trip a good one with a 53-38 win.

Osage (3-5) ends 2019 on a positive note and will host Iberia in the new year on January 3 at 6 p.m.