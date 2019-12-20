Versailles falls at Smith-Cotton, Macks Creek outpaces Humansville and Climax Springs drops nailbiter to Richland

Versailles falls at Smith-Cotton

Versailles visited Smith-Cotton in Sedalia Thursday night and the Tigers came home with a tough 76-60 road loss courtesy of the hosting Tigers.

Smith-Cotton held a slim 20-18 lead after one quarter and managed to extend it out to 35-27 by the break. A strong third quarter allowed Smith-Cotton to put the game out of reach with a 52-37 advantage.

Coby Williams led Versailles with 23 points, Austin Zolecki and Eli Gulyayev finished with nine points each and Brayden Morrison finished his night with seven points and eight rebounds.

Versailles (2-4) will play in the Stover Tournament next week.

Macks Creek outpaces Humansville

Macks Creek's Hunter Lane had a dominant night inside the paint and the Pirates secured a win on home floor over Humansville Thursday night by a final score of 78-63.

Lane led the Pirates with a double-double, totaling 31 points and 20 rebounds, while Logan Gallamore added 11 points, Colton Walter turned in eight points and seven assists and Tanner Smith added seven points of his own.

Macks Creek (4-2) will get ready for play in the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic which starts with a game on Saturday against Lighthouse Sr. High and continues into next week.

Climax Springs drops nailbiter to Richland

Climax Springs hosted Richland on Thursday night and it was a tough ending for the Cougars as they fell to the visitors 48-47.

Climax Springs (3-2) will get ready for tournament play at Weaubleau which is scheduled to start on Saturday and run through next week.