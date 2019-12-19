The lake level was 659.1; generation of 10,000 CFS early in the week down to 6,000 CFS at the end of the week for a level of 659.0 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 50 degrees. Truman Lake was at 708.0 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Jason Weast and Scott Miles won the Bassing Bob Winter Bass Challenge last Saturday with five bass weighing 16.85 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY / OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on crankbaits, creature baits and Alabama rigs along chunk rock banks. White bass and hybrids: Excellent on Alabama rigs along steep rocky banks.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Slight stain. Black bass: Slow on suspending stickbaits and Alabama rigs along secondary points or RkCrawler crankbaits along steep rocky banks. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks 10 to 15 feet deep or vertical jigging brush 15 to 25 feet deep.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear in the creeks and stained on the main lake. Black bass: Slow on suspending stickbaits and RkCrawler crankbaits along windblown channel swing banks. Crappie: Fair on jigs around docks or in brush piles 10 to 20 feet deep.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Clearing. Black bass: Fair on finesse jigs and Swamp Bugs along creek channels. Crappie: Excellent shooting jigs under docks or casting to brush piles 15 to 20 feet deep. White bass: Fair on jigs for fish suspended above brush piles 15 to 20 feet deep. Catfish: Fair drifting cut shad.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on suspending stickbaits, jigs and Alabama rigs along secondary points. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under docks or in brush piles 10 to 15 feet deep. White bass: Spotty on Alabama rigs along points.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on suspending stickbaits and RkCrawler crankbaits on rocky banks in coves. Crappie: Good on minnows and jigs about 8 to 10 feet deep on the ends of docks over depths of 18 to 20 feet. Catfish: Good drifting with shad sides or stink baits.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Slow on red Wiggle Wart crankbaits along channel swing banks. Crappie: Fair on minnows or jigs over brush 8 to 15 feet deep along docks. Catfish: Fair on cut shad on the main lake and in creek channels.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Fishing is slow for all species.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.