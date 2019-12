Eldon tipped off the Linn Tournament Wednesday night and the first round was a rough one for the Mustangs in a 61-23 loss to St. Clair.

Haley Henderson led Eldon with five points and Lauren Imler added four for the Mustangs.

Eldon (2-5) will face Capital City in the next round Thursday night.