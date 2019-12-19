Late 1980s Bosworth HS multi-sports standout, now living in St. James, has been active in organization's administration since 2003

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – USA Softball, a volunteer-driven, not-for-profit organization, has announced the selection of Kristy (Dilley) Rich, a Bosworth native and multi-sports start at the high school there who now resides at St. James, Mo., as commissioner for USA Softball of Missouri.

Rich, who has served as the Junior Olympic/Youth Commissioner for USA Softball of Missouri the past 15 years, will assume her responsibilities in January 2020. “I grew up playing what was then Missouri ASA Softball and continued to play well into adulthood,” said Rich, daughter of James and Dian Dilley of rural Bosworth. “I never imagined that one day I would be commissioner of the association.

“We have a lot of great people involved with USA Softball of Missouri. I look forward to working with our current staff and I plan to get more people involved who have the passion to grow our great game of softball. This is a new year and a new beginning and I look forward to the new adventure as commissioner of USA Softball of Missouri.” A multi-sports star, including softball, for Bosworth High in the late 1980s, Rich began her administrative career with USA Softball in 2003 when she was appointed to the USA Softball of Missouri Board and began her tenure as the JO Commissioner for the association.

Six years later, she received her first appointment on the National Council for USA Softball and has served on a variety of Committees, including the Communications and Marketing Committee, JO Program Committee and Slow Pitch Ad Hoc Committee. In recent years, Rich also assisted with the USA Softball Slow Pitch National Team Program at the 2018 and 2019 editions of Border Battle.

In addition to being a graduate of Bosworth High, she earned a degree in journalism at what now is the University of Central Missouri at Warrensburg.

Outside of USA Softball, Rich works for the St. James School District and is sports director for the St. James Parks & Recreation Department.

For more information on USA Softball of Missouri, contact Rich at usasoftballmissouri@gmail.com or by calling (573) 265.2267 USA Softball (USAS) is a 501(c)(3) not-for profit organization headquartered in Oklahoma City, Okla., and is designated as the national governing body of softball in the United States and a member of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. One of the nation’s largest sports organizations, USAS sanctions competition through a network of local associations, which includes all 50 states and select metro associations.

USAS is dedicated to providing people of all ages the opportunity to play the game they love at a variety of levels by offering recreational, league, tournament and competitive play for fast pitch, slow pitch and modified pitch. It annually conducts thousands of tournaments throughout the country including over 100 national championships.

In addition, the USAS umpire program is among the nation’s largest and, according to the organization, its arbiters are widely known as the best-trained in the game. As the national governing body for non-school softball, USAS also is responsible for training, equipping, and promoting the six USA Softball National Teams that compete in events such as the Olympics, Pan American Games, World Championships and other international and domestic events.

For more information on USAS, including its founding and history as the Amateur Softball Association of America (ASA), visit, www.USASoftball.com.