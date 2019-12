Eldon senior wrestler Kaden Dillon

Eldon senior Kaden Dillon has put together a nice start in his final campaign with the Mustangs. The returning state medalist at 195 pounds won the championship in his division at the Steve Leslie Invitational in Pleasant Hill on December 7 by going a perfect 6-0 with three pin falls, a 13-8 decision and 4-1 decision for the title.