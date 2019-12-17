Camdenton was in the pool at Foster Natatorium in Springfield on Saturday for the Parkview Valkyrie Invitational where the Lakers finished eighth and set eight new personal records.

Camdenton was in the pool at Foster Natatorium in Springfield on Saturday for the Parkview Valkyrie Invitational where the Lakers finished eighth and set eight new personal records.

The relay events began with the 200 individual medley and the team of Emily Willis, Adrena Normand, Abigail McGuire and Irelyn Meckley finished seventh. The team of Brooke Echternacht, Reagan Faiferlick, Normand and Raquel Potteiger captured 15th in the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay team of Meckley, McGuire, Potteiger and Willis finished sixth .

Potteiger and Echternacht started off the individual events in the 200 freestyle where Potteiger finished ninth and Echternacht took 14th. In the 50 freestyle, Meckley came in seventh, McGuire finished 21st and Bailey Hurr placed 62nd. McGuire took on the 100 freestyle where she placed 19th and a trio of Lakers dove in for the 500 freestyle where Potteiger came in eighth, Normand finished 17th and Faiferlick took 25th.

Willis represented Camdenton in the 100 butterfly and put together the best finish of the day for the Lakers by placing fifth. She also swam in the 100 backstroke and placed sixth. Meanwhile, Meckley finished 13th in the backstroke, Echternacht placed 22nd and Faiferlick came in 27th.

Camdenton’s next event will be in Monett on Saturday at 9 a.m.