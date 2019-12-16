Versailles had the privilege of wrestling on the home mats on Saturday and after about nine hours of matches the Tigers and Mustangs did not disappoint as a total of nine wrestlers between two schools earned the right to be called champion.

No official team scores were kept on Saturday as 13 schools wrestled in the boys tournament and eight schools represented the girls. Overall, it was a fairly solid day for both Versailles and Eldon as the Tigers walked away with four champions and the Mustangs produced five.

BOYS TOURNAMENT

Versailles’ Kannen Wilson was one of those four champions for the Tigers as he improved to 11-0 on the season with five pins in the 113-pound bracket. Payton LaFoy (138) also won his bracket with five solid pin falls to go 5-0, Gage Tessier (182) moved to 11-1 with four pin falls and a 1-0 decision and Cage Pritchett bested the field in the 138 B division by going 4-0 with three pin falls and a 6-4 tiebreaker.

There were a few Tigers who nearly reached the top as well.

Tres Powers (126) improved to 8-3 and lost by pin fall in the championship to Hallsville’s Gavynn Carpenter (9-1), Zachary Radefeld moved to 9-4 at 152 after losing by pin fall to Hallsville’s Andrew Huddleston (8-0) in the championship, Connor Lehman (160) stands at 9-2 after falling to Hallsville’s Lucas Pemberton (7-0) in the championship and Riley Rademann (195) lost his first match of the season to Eldon’s Kaden Dillon (12-0) in the title match by a 3-1 sudden victory to move to 11-1. However, he managed to pick up the 100th win of his career.

Logan Rand (126) is at 5-5 after finishing third in his bracket, Mason Hibdon (220) is 8-3 after finishing third and Damian Murray (285) is now 9-4 after taking third in his bracket.

Other Versailles finishes included Brycen Reynolds at 132 who placed fifth and moved to 6-3, Kyle Flieger (138) who took fifth and moved to 6-8 and Jacob Schrock at 145 who finished eighth and now stands at 1-4.

Eldon’s Aidan Gerber was the first Mustang champion for the boys as four pin falls put him on top at 120 as he improved to 10-2. Ian Birdno also had a day he could be pleased with by finishing first in the 160 B division with four pin falls of his own and Dillon took care of business at 195 with three pin falls, a 7-3 decision and a fun 3-1 sudden victory between two returning state medalists. Dillon finished sixth in Class 2 at the 2018 State Tournament and Rademann finished in the same spot in Class 1.

"It was really good to see Kaden get that win in the finals. I think he lost the last time those two wrestled," Eldon coach Ryan Bird said of the battle.

"Aidan is wrestling as good as I've ever seen him and watching Ian go out and do some good stuff and gaining some confidence is nice to see this time of year."

Killian Wilson captured third for Eldon at 132 to improve to 9-4, Maddox Berlener (120) stands at 1-3 after finishing fourth in the 120 B division, Tanner Pappas finished fifth in 138 B to go to 0-6, Sam Coppock also earned fifth at 182 to get to 6-5, Nevin Campo placed sixth at 170 and is now 1-10, Evan Birdno earned seventh at 126 and is now 5-7, Jasper Degraffenreid came in ninth at 285 and is now 5-6 and Collin Waters finished 11th at 126 to go to 1-4.

GIRLS TOURNAMENT

Eldon walked away from Versailles with two champions in Anmarie Dillon and Olivia Chapman. Dillon won by pin fall in all four of her matches in the 125-pound class and Chapman picked up three pin fall victories at 142. Other Eldon wrestlers in action included Abby Bashore who finished seventh at 166 and Mackenzie Blankenship who finished third at 187.

"They (Anmarie and Olivia) are continuing to stay in good positions and finding ways to win matches," Bird said of the two Mustang champions.

Versailles nearly had two champions of its own in Bethany Howard and Ellie Dunnaway. Howard went 1-1 in the 135-pound class to finish second and Dunnaway earned four pin fall victories before losing by pin fall in the final round robin match to do the same. Meanwhile, Sarah Huffman captured fourth at 235.

Overall, Versailles coach Shawn Brantley was unsurprisingly pleased with how the long day fared overall.

"There are a few matches we left out there that could have been wins, but those are good learning opportunities," he said. "Our conditioning is improving every day and there are still some things technique wise to clean up, but we are heading in the right direction.

"It was good to get Payton back on the mat coming off an injury from football. Kannen continued his strong start to the season and Gage had a really good day."

Bird also saw plenty of positives from wrestlers who found success in other ways besides winning a title. The main point and most important one is that the coach and his staff saw improvement across the board.

"We have some athletes that are struggling to pick up wins, but they ar doing more and more good stuff each time out. It is nice to see the inexperienced wrestlers having some success," he said.

"Everybody is better today than they were last week and will be better next week than we are now. It is a long season and we'll continue to work and improve."

Eldon will wrestle in a quadrangular at Camdenton Tuesday night and Versailles will wrestle in tournament action over the weekend in the Battle at Katy Trail Tournament at State Fair College in Sedalia.