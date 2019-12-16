Osage finishes sixth in Rolla’s Tough as Nails Noel Invitational and Camdenton captures 10th place at Union

School of the Osage was one of 15 schools in tournament action at Rolla on Saturday in the Tough As Nails Noel Invitational where the Indians finishes sixth overall.

Osage finished the day with 44 team points trailing Lebanon (261.5), Rolla (165), Waynesville (160), West Plains (109) and Poplar Bluff (75). Each school that finished ahead of Osage brought a minimum of nine wrestlers while the Indians went to battle with six.

Returning third place state medalist Abbey Cordia had the best day among her grappling peers by finishing second for Osage with two pins and just one loss in a tough 5-3 decision to an unbeaten Hannah O’Connor from Rolla in the 135 A weight class.

Meanwhile, Kamill Burch finished third in the 120 A division after going 1-2 and third place was the result for several other wrestlers. Demie Cobb (125 A) also finished 1-2, Cammy Walters (125 B) finished 0-2 and Sophia Jeffries (235 C) went 1-2 as well. Kaitlyn Sheats (166 A) captured fourth after a 1-3 day on the mats.

Osage is back in dual action at Warsaw on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Camdenton captures 10th place at Union

Camdenton wrestled at the Union Tournament over the weekend and finished 10th among 15 schools with 73 points while Northwest (Cedar Hill) captured the team title with 305.

The Lakers brought five wrestlers to tango for the top of the podium and returning state qualifier Taylor Mustain had the best result by finishing second in the 115-pound division. Mustain picked up two quick pins in less than a minute before falling to unbeaten Katlynn Crocker of St. James for the title by pin fall.

Ashlynn Hughes finished 0-2 with a bye at 103 pounds to finish third, Trinity Covard went 2-2 at 110 to take fifth, Bailey Matthews (120) finished her day 0-5 to earn sixth and Aeryn Kennedy (166) came in seventh after going 1-2 that also featured a pair of byes.

Camdenton will be back home Tuesday night for a quadrangular at 5:30 p.m.