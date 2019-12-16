Climax Springs finishes second in Hermitage Tournament and Macks Creek captures fourth

Climax Springs met Wheatland for the championship of the 40th Annual Hermitage Tournament Saturday night and unfortunately it resulted in the first loss of the season as the Cougars fell 74-50.

Wheatland held just a slim 14-12 lead after the first period, but a 22-10 run in the second led to a 36-22 halftime advantage the Cougars could not recover from.

Climax Springs was led by Autumn Wallace's 23 points and eight rebounds while Maranda Burke knocked down 11 and Jayden Butterfield added 10 to round out the trio of Cougars in double figures.

Climax Springs (5-1) will visit Halfway on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Macks Creek drops third place game at Hermitage Tournament

Macks Creek met Weaubleau for third place in the 40th Annual Hermitage Tournament on Saturday and the Pirates came up a few points short in a 54-51 loss to Weaubleau.

Macks Creek (2-3) visits Dadeville Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m.