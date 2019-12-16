Eldon falls to Eugene and Steelville and Osage drops home opener to Richland

Eldon closed out its week on a tough note with a pair of losses to Eugene and Steelville on Friday and Saturday.

The Mustangs went down in the former game at Eugene by a final score of 67-37 Friday night. Aidan Wells led Eldon with 11 points while Collin Tamm added 10 and Logan Hall chipped in nine.

In the latter game at home against Steelville on Saturday, things did not fare much better as Eldon suffered its third straight loss in a 62-41 defeat. Both Hall and Wells led the Mustangs with 16 points each.

Eldon (1-7) will look to get back on the right track hosting St. James on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Osage drops home opener to Richland

Osage took on Richland in the home opener Friday night and it was a tough start on familiar hardwood as the Indians fell to the Bears 70-51.

Osage (0-6) will host Lake area neighbor Camdenton on Friday with the freshmen starting at 4:30 p.m.