Top harvest counties were Callaway with 396 deer harvested, Pike with 303, and Osage with 301. Last year’s antlerless-harvest-portion harvest total was 6,645.

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 10,543 deer during the antlerless portion of the fall firearms deer season, Dec. 6-8. Top harvest counties were Callaway with 396 deer harvested, Pike with 303, and Osage with 301.

Last year’s antlerless-harvest-portion harvest total was 6,645.

For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/

For harvest summaries from past years, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-harvest-reports/deer-harvest-summaries

Archery season continues through Jan. 15, 2020. The alternative methods portion will run Dec. 28 through Jan. 7, 2020.

For more information on deer hunting in Missouri, see MDC’s 2019 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where permits are sold and online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/downloads/2019FDT.pdf