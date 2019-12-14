Items for What’s Happening must be received by noon Thursday before publication on Saturday. Send information to Karl Zinke at karl.zinke@examiner.net. Please include sport the announcement should be listed under. Dates are subject to change. Examiner is not responsible for tryouts. Please contact people listed for detailed information. The Examiner reserves the right to edit for length and content and remove any listings.

Basketball

• Blue Springs Parks and Recreation Winter Adult Basketball Leagues begin on Jan. 12. Cost is $400 per team with an eight-game guarantee. Deadline to register is Jan. 8. Register online at www.bluespringsgov.com or in person at the Blue Springs Fieldhouse (425 N.E. Mock Ave.) during office hours, or call 816-228-0137 to register by phone with Visa, Discover or MasterCard or for more information.

Volleyball

• Blue Springs Parks and Recreation Fall Adult Sunday Coed Volleyball League begins March 22. Teams consist of 3 females and 3 males per team. Cost is $200 per team based on a 6-match schedule Sunday evenings at the Blue Springs Fieldhouse. Deadline to register is March 17. Register online at www.bluespringsgov.com or in person at the Blue Springs Fieldhouse (425 N.E. Mock Ave.) during office hours, or call 816-228-0137 to register by phone with Visa, Discover or MasterCard or for more information.