Lake area players chosen among the best in Missouri

CLASS 2 ALL-STATE

-Versailles senior Dallas Waller, Second Team Wide Receiver

-Versailles senior Coby Williams, Second Team Athlete

-Versailles senior Quinn Randall, Third Team Offensive Line

CLASS 3 ALL-STATE

-Eldon senior Jonathon Schoenfeld, Third Team Offensive Line

CLASS 4 ALL-STATE

-Camdenton senior Paxton DeLaurent, First Team Quarterback

-Camdenton junior Cooper Ezard, First Team Wide Receiver

-Camdenton senior Ryan Maasen, First Team Linebacker

-Camdenton senior Luke Galbreath, Second Team Kicker

-Camdenton senior Cort Petty, Third Team Defensive Line

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Paxton DeLaurent