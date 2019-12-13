The LSE Pirates wrestling finished 5-13 as a team while competing in a four-team match Thursday night at Marshall.

While competing against Marshall, Clinton and Warrensburg, LSE head coach Christian stock said the boys and girls had a little bit better night and saw a lot of encouraging things on the mat. “Like I have said before that is really the focus of what we have going this year,” Stock said. “Overall, a good night and a chance to see a couple teams we have not seen this season.”

Xavier Flippin and Gaige Davis both finished 2-0 on the night for LSE while Ryder Comegys sported a record of 1-1.

Other wrestlers competing in the match for LSE were Cash Stock, Adrianna Donahue, Ryan Dell, Issac Meyer, Sean Vollrath and Dylan Rapp.