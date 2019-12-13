The Kansas City Comets are adding a familiar face to the roster as they prepare to head across the state.

The Comets announced Thursday they had added veteran defender Robert Palmer to the roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Ambush at Family Arena in St. Charles, Mo.

Palmer appeared in 22 games for Kansas City last season, scoring five goals, adding five assists and tallying 41 blocks. Palmer returned to the Comets last season after spending the previous season with the Tacoma Stars.

“I’ve been ready. I’ve been practicing and working really hard. I think my experience will add a lot to the team, and I’m really excited. I don’t like to miss games, so I’m really looking forward to this weekend,” Palmer said in a press release.

The Comets have played just twice and not since their 6-4 home win over the Ambush on Nov. 30 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. They have played fewer games than any of their Eastern Division rivals. With so many young players on the roster and Leo Gibson in his maiden voyage as head coach, the extra time has been put to good use.

“Coach Leo has his ideas of how he wants us to play, and we’re working hard towards that. He’s working out the details with us, which is a big difference for us. This game is all about the details,” Palmer said. “The team is getting there. We have all these new players, and for us it’s best for the experienced players to help them and get them going. I think the jelling is going good so far.”