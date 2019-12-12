The Kansas City Mavericks ran into two brick walls Tuesday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

And the end result was a deflating 4-0 loss to the Indy Fuel.

The first, the mental and physical fatigue that are associated with four games in five nights – a frequent occurrence during the ECHL season.

The second came in the form of Fuel goalie Charlie Williams, who turned in a career performance by stopping all 31 shots and never allowing the Mavericks offense to kick into high gear.

“I might have been in the net,” Williams said, “but this was a team win. The guys did a great job in front of me, and when I had to make a save, I was able to do it.

“We’re on the road and it’s always great to get a road win, especially against a quality team like the Mavericks.”

It was the first shutout of the season against the Mavericks, who now head south for three games in Florida over the next eight days, starting with a weekend set in Estero, Fla., at the Hertz Arena against the Florida Everblades.

“The best team definitely won tonight,” said an agitated coach John-Scott Dickson, whose team has now lost two in a row after going into Sunday’s 4-1 loss at Wichita riding a four-game winning streak.

“We did run into a hot goalie tonight. Williams was very good, he stopped everything. But we played with no energy. We’ve played four in five, but that’s no excuse to play the way we did tonight.

“It’s just not acceptable. Every team in this league is going to play three in three and four in five and you have to find a way to get some energy and get going out on the ice. We didn’t deserve to win this game. They did.”

After a scoreless first period, Indy’s Bobby MacIntyre scored the first goal of the game at the 15:11 mark of the second period.

The Fuel doubled their lead at the 9:51 mark of the third period on a goal by Liam Coughlin.

Indy took a commanding 3-0 lead on a goal by Derian Plouffe (5) with 7:10 left in regulation.

The Fuel then added another goal by Sam Kurker at the 17:24 mark of the third to make it 4-0.

The Mavericks have now lost back to back games in regulation for the first time since Nov. 19 (4-2 loss vs. Allen Americans) and Nov. 23 (4-2 loss at Idaho Steelheads).

Tyler Parsons took the loss, just his second of the season.