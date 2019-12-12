Lakers return trio of state qualifiers for new season in the pool

From Head Coach Stacey Meckley:

Class/District: Class 1,District 1

2018-19 Record or Finish: A total of eight new school records were set in the 2018-2019 season in the following events: 200 Yard IM Relay, 200 Yard Freestyle, 50 Yard Freestyle, 100 Yard Butterfly, 200 Yard Freestyle Relay, 100 Yard Backstroke, 100 Yard Breaststroke and the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay. The Lakers also sent five swimmers to state and three of those swimmers are back for a brand new season.

Moved or Graduated Athletes: Katie Blackman, Erin Leezer and Sasha Prather

Top Returners and any Accolades: All of our girls are essential to the team, and we are blessed to have their talent, their determination, and their enthusiasm! We have three previous state competitors returning: junior Irelyn Meckley, junior Emily Willis and senior Kiah Seymour.

Q: What are you looking forward to as your team returns for a brand new season?

A; We have incredible talent across all of the lanes and in every stroke! All of our girls are working on mastering and competing in multiple stroke races this year, and I look forward to celebrating with them as they meet and surpass the high expectations that they have set for themselves and for our team.

Q: Are there any definite strengths with this team at this point in time?

A: This is a tremendous group of amazing young women who continually support and encourage one another. They have made it a first priority to genuinely bond as a team, and I believe that their positive attitudes and their willingness to be coachable are just a few of their many diverse strengths.

Q: As the season goes along, what are you hoping the team can improve upon?

A: I am confident that the girls will master the fundamentals of the sport: starts, turns, powerful dolphin kicks, proper breathing technique, strength and conditioning, and stroke efficiency.

Q: Are there any specific goals and what would you say the keys to success are for this year?

A: Earlier in the preseason when the girls and I prioritized our goals for the season, we decided that our collective goals included having fun, bonding as a team, improving our swimming abilities and returning to state competition this year. I believe that the keys to our success will be maintaining a positive attitude, believing in ourselves and in one another, recognizing and being grateful for our blessings, putting forth maximum effort, and continually raising the bar for our own expectations.