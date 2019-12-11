Versailles tangles with Warsaw and Knob Noster in triangular and Osage splits with Tipton

The grapplers of Versailles met Knob Noster and Warsaw Tuesday night for triangular action on the mats and it was a good night for the boys who toppled Knob Noster 43-6 and Warsaw 66-6.

Meanwhile, the girls fell to Knob Noster 54-12 but gave up plenty of points to the Panthers with nine open weight classes. The two Tigers who did wrestle, though, represented Versailles well as Bethany Howard won by pin fall in the 135-pound class while Ellie Dunnaway did the same at 235.

The Versailles boys were able to take advantage of some open weight classes against Warsaw with four open weight classes that led to victories for Dominick Shewmaker (170), Riley Rademann (195), Kannen Wilson (113) and Sean Dusky (120). However, there was some good display of wrestling on the mat as well. Zachary Radefeld (152) won a 23-8 technical fall, Connor Lehman (160) won by pin fall and Mason Hibdon (220), Damian Murray (285), Brycen Reynolds (132) and Kyle Flieger (138) all won by pin fall as well. Tres Powers (126) added a 13-5 major decision to the mix as well.

Lehman (160) won his second pin against Knob Noster and Rademann (220), Murray (285) and Flieger (138) also won by pin fall. Powers (126) grinded out an 8-7 decision, Reynolds (132) won a 17-6 major decision and both Gage Tessier (195) and Wilson (113) went uncontested. Radefeld (160) lost by pin fall along with Shewmaker (182), Dusky (120), and Alex Radefeld (145).

Versailles returns to action thursday against Marceline and Centralia at 5:30 p.m.

Osage splits with Tipton

School of the Osage visited Tipton Tuesday night and the boys took care of the Cardinals with a 56-18 win while the girls fell 12-3.

The Osage boys got started with Adam Diver’s uncontested win in the 106-pound class while Mason Duba (113) also won by forfeit. Ryan Scheppers (138) earned a pin, Mason Dulle (145) won a 16-7 major decision, Corey Hubkey (152) won a 17-8 major decision, Tristan Satterlee (160) captured a win by pin fall and Chase Cordia (170), Rudy Escobar (182), Jack Creasy (220) and Tanner Gardner (285) all won by pin fall as well. The Indians gave up two open weight classes and Osage’s Cammy Walters (120) lost by pin fall at 120.

Abbey Cordia (130) was able to secure a 10-4 decision for the girls while Alisha Benedict (110) and Sophia Jeffries (235) lost by pin fall.

Osage will be out to wrestle again Thursday night against Nevada, Bolivar and Pleasant Hill on Thursday at 5 p.m.