Climax Springs takes down Hermitage, Osage comes up short at Richland and Macks Creek picks up win over Humansville

Climax Springs takes down Hermitage

Climax Springs has punched a ticket to the championship game of the 40th Annual Hermitage Tournament.

The 5-0 Cougars played their second game of pool play on Tuesday against the host Hornets and won in convincing fashion by a final score of 54-10. Climax Springs led just 10-7 after the first quarter, but the Cougars closed out the first half with a 19-0 shutout in the second frame and cruised the rest of the way.

Autumn Wallace had 12 points and eight rebounds to lead the Cougars, Miranda Burke finished with 11 points and both Abi Wolfe and Jayden Butterfield put in nine points each. Wolfe also added six assists.

Climax Springs will look to bring home the title on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Osage comes up short at Richland

School of the Osage continued its busy slate of road games at Richland Monday night after playing in the Norm Stewart Classic on Sunday and the Tri-County Conference Tournament the previous week.

It was Osage’s fifth game in eight days and any momentum the Indians may have gained from an overtime win against Hickman on Sunday at Mizzou Arena was put to a halt Monday night in a 68-60 loss to the state-ranked Bears.

“I thought we did not left that affect us in the slightest,” Osage coach Scott Rowland said. “We knew going in that Richland presented matchup problems for us because of their size and shooting ability.”

Richland jumped out to a 23-15 lead after the first quarter, but the Indians turned things around with a dominant 18-0 run in the second quarter that resulted in a 33-28 advantage at the break.

“It was as good a quarter as we have played all year and up five at Richland was a great place to be,” Rowland noted. “Regrettably, they got hot in the third from outside which opened up driving lanes they could exploit and get it inside to their ‘Bigs.’”

Osage trailed 51-47 after the third and Richland was able to stretch its lead to eight points as the Indians could not close the gap.

Liberty Gamm led Osage with 19 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double, Reese Good put in a career high 18 points and Sara Wolf finished with 12 points.

“It is still a work in progress but I am very proud of how the girls are improving as we go,” Rowland said.

Osage (2-4) visits Eugene on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Macks Creek picks up win over Humansville

Macks Creek cruised to a 79-10 win over Humansville in the first game of pool play in the 40th Annual Hermitage Tournament on Tuesday.

The Pirates (2-1) are scheduled to face Wheatland in the second game of pool play on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.